Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $191.22 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $191.22 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00042569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,128,641 coins and its circulating supply is 886,962,090 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

