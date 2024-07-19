Morgan Stanley Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
