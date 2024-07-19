Morgan Stanley Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.