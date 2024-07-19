Morgan Stanley Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $19.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

