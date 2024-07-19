M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $167.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

