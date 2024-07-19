My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $68,214.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

