N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 106,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,011,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.07.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

