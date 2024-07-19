N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 106,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,011,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Trading Up 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.07.
N4 Pharma Company Profile
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than N4 Pharma
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.