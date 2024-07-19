Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $125.50 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $125.50 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,888.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.00590491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00112040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00249943 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00046229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

