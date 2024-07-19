Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $132.74 million and $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,972.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.02 or 0.00583854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00109874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00240956 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00071361 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

