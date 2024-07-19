Nathaniel Rothschild Purchases 107,813 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 107,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £382,736.15 ($496,350.86).

VLX traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 355.50 ($4.61). 172,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,925. The firm has a market cap of £645.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,243.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. Volex plc has a one year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 365 ($4.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.19) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

