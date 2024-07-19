National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.24

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.24 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

About Corus Entertainment

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

