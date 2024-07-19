National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.24

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.24 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.