National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 53,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

