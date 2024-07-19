Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,703.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00079943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00020158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009698 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

