Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,885.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00078836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009757 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

