Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

PROS Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 66,937 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,069,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

