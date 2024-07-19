Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.75

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.75 and last traded at $110.48, with a volume of 83935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNI. TD Cowen increased their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Nelnet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.