Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Nestlé alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nestlé

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.