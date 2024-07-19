NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

