Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $450.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $643.04 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

