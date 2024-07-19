Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $735.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $643.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $655.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.42. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

