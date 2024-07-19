NetMind Token (NMT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $152.54 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,635,112 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.2418066 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,997,489.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.