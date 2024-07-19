Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.32. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

