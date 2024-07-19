NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.08

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 140139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

