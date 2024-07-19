Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

