Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

