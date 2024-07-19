NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading 23.1% Higher

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 7,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NV Gold Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

