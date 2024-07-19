NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $118.14 and last traded at $119.11. Approximately 118,309,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 463,042,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.36.

Specifically, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,240,723 shares of company stock worth $510,461,741. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.