Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 106,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,729,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Oatly Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.