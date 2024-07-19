Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 106,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,729,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

