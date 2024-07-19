Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,925,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,602. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

