OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.26. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 19,749 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

