OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Trading Down 5.5 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

