Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $77.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

