Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $203.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

