Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 32,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 8,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Opawica Explorations Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
