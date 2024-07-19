Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 32,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 8,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.