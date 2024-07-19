Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $188,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

