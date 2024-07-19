Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.11 and last traded at $140.05. 2,076,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,534,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market cap of $381.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937,500 shares of company stock worth $275,229,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

