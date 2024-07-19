Orchid Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Orchid has a total market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08365725 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,198,664.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

