Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.75. 1,503,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,068. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.40.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

