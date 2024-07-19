Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $13.56 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 526,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.76% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.02.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

