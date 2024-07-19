Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. 1,594,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,259. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

