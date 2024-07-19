Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 366,768 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 209.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,768 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HEQT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 166,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $28.21.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

