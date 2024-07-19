Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.29. 221,759 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.