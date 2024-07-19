Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 510,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.