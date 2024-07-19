Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 94,738 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,738 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

