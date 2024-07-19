OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $803.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 649.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.