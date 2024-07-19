Osmosis Hits Market Capitalization of $357.62 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $357.62 million and $9.41 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,156,911 coins and its circulating supply is 672,049,578 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
