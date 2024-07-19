Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.