Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 964.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,421,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,650,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 2,291,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

