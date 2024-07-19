Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Up 1.2%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 3,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

