Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 19,592,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,476,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 238.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

