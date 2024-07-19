Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 101.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,591,000 after purchasing an additional 78,260 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 328,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,424. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

